Nitin Gadkari was again a target for miscreant who called his Nagpur office to threaten the Union Minister. Following the threat calls, Maharashtra police beefed up security at Gadkari's home and office. The caller, identified as Jayesh Pujari, made three calls threatening to harm the senior BJP leader and demanded 100 shares. Nagpur DCP Rahul Madane said the man on the call stated that he had demanded 100 shares last time and he should be given at least 10 this time. He did not issue any life threats. Death Threat to Nitin Gadkari: Transport Minister’s Nagpur Office Receives Three Threatening Call, Security Tightened.

Nitin Gadkari Gets Threat Calls Again:

The man on the call stated that he had demanded 100 shares last time and he should be given at least 10 this time. He did not issue any life threats: Rahul Madane, DCP Nagpur pic.twitter.com/82ljUVhzZ5 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

