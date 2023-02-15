The Consulate General of India, Toronto, Canada on Tuesday said that they strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. "We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on the perpetrators," the Consulate General of India in Toronto added. Heritage Hindu Temple Defaced with Anti-India Graffiti in Canada.

Ram Mandir in Mississauga Defaced With Anti-India Graffiti

We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on the perpetrators: Consulate General of India, Toronto, Canada — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

