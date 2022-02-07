The Rajasthan government on Monday has cancelled the Level 2 of REET 2021 exams amid the question paper leak controversy. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday said, "We will cancel the level 2 of REET exam 2021, we will conduct this exam again"

Check Tweet by ANI:

We will cancel the level 2 of REET exam 2021, we will conduct this exam again: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/c9kNOWuslr — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)