The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places in several parts of Maharashtra today, July 1. According to IMD Mumbai's rainfall warning, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and the Ghats of Pune, Satara, and Nashik in the next three to four hours. Meanwhile, the weather agency has also issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, July 1, thereby predicting moderate rains. Weather Forecast Today, July 1: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Weather Forecast for Maharashtra for Today

A nowcast warning issued on 01.07.2025 forecasts light to moderate rain at isolated places in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and the Ghats of Pune, Satara, and Nashik in the next 3–4 hours: IMD Mumbai pic.twitter.com/uyaRk4PH48 — IANS (@ians_india) July 1, 2025

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

