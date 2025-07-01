Monsoons continue to influence weather conditions across India on Tuesday, July 1, with several cities expecting moderate to light rainfall. According to the IMD report, Mumbai will experience moderate rain under a generally cloudy sky, while Delhi faces thunderstorms accompanied by rain. Chennai and Bengaluru are forecast to have light rain with cloudy skies, and Hyderabad may see one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Shimla is likely to witness thunderstorms with rain, and Kolkata will have a generally cloudy sky with occasional showers. Temperatures remain moderate, providing some relief amid the ongoing monsoon season.. Weather Forecast Today, June 30: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

