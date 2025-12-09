The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north-west Jharkhand, north interior Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan on Tuesday, December 09. That said, the weather forecasting agency Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru today, December 09. Similarly, no rainfall has been projected for Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Shimla for Tuesday. Earthquake in Japan: Magnitude 7.6 Quake Hits Island Nation, Tsunami Warning Issued.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 09

Delhi Weather Today, December 09

Chennai Weather Today, December 09

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 09

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 09

Kolkata Weather Today, December 09

Shimla Weather Today, December 09

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)