Mumbai will experience overcast skies with a temperature of 24.79°C, while Kolkata sees scattered clouds at 21.79°C on December 10. Chennai remains warm at 28.04°C with broken clouds. Bengaluru will have a similar cloudy condition, with temperatures around 24.57°C. Hyderabad expects light rain, with temperatures at 25.31°C. Ahmedabad is set for scattered clouds and a cooler day at 22.12°C. Delhi will also experience light rain and a chilly day at 18.43°C. Overall, most cities will see cloud cover, with light rain anticipated in Hyderabad and Delhi. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and prepare for cooler evening temperatures.

