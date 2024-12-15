The weathering in Mumbai and Delhi is likely to be clear today, December 15, with both cities witnessing temperatures ranging between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius and 10 to 21 degrees Celsius, respectively. Similarly, the skies will remain clear in Hyderabad and Kolkata, with 15 to 23 degrees Celsius temperature projected for West Bengal's capital city and 18 to 27 degrees Celsius temperature likely in Telangana's capital. On the other hand, the southern cities of Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to experience clear weather, with temperatures ranging between 17 to 26 degrees Celsius in Bangalore and 26 to 28 degrees Celsius in Chennai city. Punjab, Haryana Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips States; Faridkot Chills at 1 Degree Celsius, Pathankot Stands at 2.3 Degrees.

