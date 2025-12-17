The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for Bihar for the next seven days. The weather agency said that daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to fall further in the coming days. IMD said that after December 22, parts of Bihar may experience severe cold wave conditions, which are likely to disrupt normal life in the state. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday, December 16, forecasted heavy rainfall in the hilly regions of Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district and at one or two locations in Tenkasi district. That said, the weather forecasting agency Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad for today, December 17. However, Windy has projected 0.3 to 0.6 mm of rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday. On the other hand, no rainfall has been predicted for Kolkata and Shimla on December 16. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, Fishermen Warned Against Venturing Into Sea.

