As per the weather forecast for today, December 20, Mumbai is likely to experience light rainfall with cloudy skies throughout the day. In Delhi, clear skies and cool temperatures are expected. Chennai will see intermittent showers, while Bengaluru is predicted to have a pleasant, mostly sunny day. Hyderabad may experience light rain with overcast conditions. Kolkata is expected to remain dry with mild temperatures. Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: State To Experience Dry Weather in Coming Days; IMD Predicts Snowfall in Shimla After Christmas, Likely by December 27.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 20

Delhi Weather Today, December 20

Chennai Weather Today, December 20

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 20

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 20

Kolkata Weather Today, December 20

