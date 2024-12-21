The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai is expected to experience light rain, with isolated showers along the coastline and northern suburbs, while Delhi may see scattered light rain or thunderstorms, particularly in the evening on December 21. Chennai will remain largely dry with partly cloudy skies and minimal rain, while Bengaluru will enjoy mild, pleasant weather with no rainfall predicted. Hyderabad will have clear skies and no rain, with comfortable temperatures throughout the day. Kolkata may experience occasional light rain or drizzle, especially in the southern and eastern parts of the city. Temperatures in these cities will range from 10°C in Delhi to 30°C in Chennai. Odisha Weather Forecast: Parts of State Receive Light Rainfall, IMD Predicts Dip in Night Temperature by 2–4 Degrees Celsius From December 23.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 21

Delhi Weather Today, December 21

Chennai Weather Today, December 21

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 21

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 21

Kolkata Weather Today, December 21

