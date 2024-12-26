According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, December 26, Mumbai will experience light rain and overcast skies with a chance of intermittent showers. Delhi is expected to have clear skies and cool temperatures, with no significant rainfall. Chennai will see cloudy weather and light rain in some areas, while Bengaluru is forecast to remain dry with mild temperatures. Hyderabad will experience partly cloudy conditions with no major rain expected. Kolkata is likely to have overcast skies, with light rain possible in the afternoon. Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Hailstorms in Parts of MP, Western UP and HP on December 27.

