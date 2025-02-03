The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the weather forecast for major cities on February 3. Mumbai will experience a partly cloudy sky with haze, with temperatures ranging between 17 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. Delhi is expected to see a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, with a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius. Chennai will have fog or mist in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures between 22 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will witness early morning mist, with highs of 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively. Kolkata will have a mainly clear sky, while Shimla will experience a partly cloudy day with temperatures ranging from 6 degrees Celsius to 17 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today,February 2: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 3

Delhi Weather Today, February 3

Chennai Weather Today, February 3

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 3

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 3

Kolkata Weather Today, February 3

Shimla Weather Today, February 3

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)