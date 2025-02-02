On February 2, 2025, major Indian cities are expected to experience warm and hazy weather. Mumbai will have hazy sunshine with a high of 30°C and a low of 19°C. Kolkata is forecasted to remain hazy, reaching 31°C during the day, with a low of 20°C. Delhi will experience sunny weather with temperatures around 24°C, but very unhealthy air quality will persist. Chennai will have sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high of 32°C, while Bengaluru will see pleasant weather with temperatures around 31°C. Hyderabad will experience a hot day, with temperatures soaring to 34°C, and caution is advised for outdoor activities. Air quality concerns will continue in cities like Delhi and Kolkata. Weather Forecast Today,February 1: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 2 Delhi Weather Today, February 2 Chennai Weather Today, February 2 Bengaluru Weather Today, February 2 Hyderabad Weather Today, February 2 Kolkata Weather Today, February 2 Shimla Weather Today, February 2

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)