According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on January 22, 2025, Mumbai is expected to have hazy sunshine with a high of 30°C and a low of 18°C. Delhi will experience clear skies and remain dry, with temperatures ranging from 11°C at night to 23°C during the day. Chennai is forecast to be partly sunny, with temperatures reaching 31°C and dropping to 21°C. Bengaluru will have hazy sunshine, with mild temperatures of 29°C during the day and 16°C at night. Hyderabad is likely to see hazy sunshine as well, with temperatures soaring to 32°C and a low of 16°C. Shimla will enjoy brilliant sunshine, with a high of 16°C and a low of 5°C. Kolkata will face hazy skies with isolated showers and temperatures between 16°C and 28°C, with air quality expected to be hazardous. Weather Forecast Today, January 21: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 22

Delhi Weather Today, January 22

Chennai Weather Today, January 22

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 22

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 22

Kolkata Weather Today, January 22

Shimla Weather Today, January 22

