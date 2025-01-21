On January 21, 2025, residents of major Indian cities can expect a variety of weather conditions. Mumbai will experience a warm day with temperatures reaching 30°C and hazy sunshine. The low will be around 19°C, making it a pleasant day. Kolkata will have clear skies and a pleasant temperature of 27°C, with a low of 16°C, ideal for outdoor activities. Chennai will see sunny to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures around 30°C and a low of 21°C. In Bengaluru, the weather will remain cool with a high of 28°C and a low of 14°C, as hazy sunshine prevails throughout the day. Hyderabad will have similar conditions, with temperatures peaking at 30°C and a low of 16°C. Ahmedabad will enjoy clear skies, with a high of 31°C and a low of 16°C. Delhi will experience a cooler day, with scattered clouds and temperatures reaching 22°C, dropping to a low of 10°C. Residents in cities expecting warmer or hazy conditions are advised to stay hydrated, while those in cities with lower temperatures can enjoy the mild weather. Weather Forecast Today, January 20: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

