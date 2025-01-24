Mumbai is expected to experience sunny skies today, January 24th, with temperatures predicted to range between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius. Delhi is likely to continue experiencing rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Southern cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are also anticipated to have clear skies with comfortable temperatures. Shimla may receive light rainfall, while Kolkata is expected to remain clear and warm. Weather Forecast Today, January 23: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 24

Delhi Weather Today, January 24

Chennai Weather Today, January 24

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 24

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 24

Kolkata Weather Today, January 24

Shimla Weather Today, January 24

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)