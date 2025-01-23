The weather in Mumbai is most likely to be clear today, January 23. According to the weather forecasting agency Windy, Mumbai will witness temperatures between 23 to 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday whereas the National Capital is expected to observe light rainfall of 0.8 mm. On the other hand, the Southern cities of Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are expected to observe clear skies with temperatures ranging between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius in Chennai, 16 to 28 degrees Celsius in Bangalore and 17 to 29 degrees Celsius in Telangana's capital city. Meanwhile, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh is projected to receive light rainfall of 0.6 mm today while Kolkata will experience clear weather with temperatures between 16 to 29 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain in the coming days in Delhi. Foggy Weather Disrupts Flight, Train Services in Delhi.

