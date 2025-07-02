Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to impact several regions on Wednesday, July 2, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report. Mumbai is forecast to experience heavy rain under a generally cloudy sky, prompting a yellow alert for heavy rainfall. Delhi will see thunderstorms accompanied by rain, while Chennai faces the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms with lightning, also under a yellow alert. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are expected to witness light rain and occasional thundershowers. Shimla remains under a yellow alert with thunderstorms and rain, and Kolkata will have a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Most Parts of State, Orange Alert Issued for 10 Districts.

Mumbai Weather Today, July 2

Delhi Weather Today, July 2

Chennai Weather Today, July 2

Bengaluru Weather Today, July 2

Hyderabad Weather Today, July 2

Kolkata Weather Today, July 2

Shimla Weather Today, July 2

