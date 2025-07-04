The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country, citing favourable conditions for the monsoon. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that two circulations have formed in Madhya Pradesh and northern Odisha, which are conducive to heavy rainfall. While monsoon is in active phase, Mumbai and Delhi are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today, July 4. While Mumbai is projected to witness 1.7 to 5 mm of rainfall, Delhi is expected to receive 0.4 to 1.9 mm of rain. On the other hand, Chennai and Bengaluru are most likely to receive light rains on Friday. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Hyderabad and Kolkata will also receive light to moderate rains, with 0.3 to 0.5 mm of rainfall in Hyderabad and 0.2 to 3.3 mm of rainfall in West Bengal's capital city. The hilly state of Shimla is projected to experience 0.2 to 1.7 mm of rainfall on July 4. IMD has also predicted light to heavy rainfall in Delhi and several other regions over the next week. Mumbai Weather Forecast: Mumbaikars, Brace for Weekend Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for July 5-6.

