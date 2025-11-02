India is set to witness mixed weather conditions on November 2. Mumbai may see light showers with cloudy skies and temperatures around 25-29°C. Delhi will remain hazy and dry, with morning temperatures near 19°C and highs around 26°C. Chennai is likely to stay humid and cloudy, touching 32°C. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will experience mostly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures between 22°C and 27°C. Shimla will remain clear and cool, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to 16°C. Kolkata may witness overcast skies, with temperatures hovering between 25°C and 31°C. No major rainfall or storm warnings have been issued for these cities, though Mumbai residents should stay prepared for brief showers. Cyclone Montha Triggers Heavy Rain Alert in Bihar As Storm Makes Landfall in Andhra Pradesh Coast.

