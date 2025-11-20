The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the weather forecast for Thursday, November 20, predicting clear to partly cloudy skies across major cities. Mumbai and Kolkata will enjoy clear skies with mild temperatures, while Delhi experiences moderate fog with a high of 27 degrees Celsius. Chennai may see one or two spells of rain or thundershowers under partly cloudy conditions. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are expected to remain partly cloudy, with Hyderabad also experiencing haze. Shimla stays mainly clear, with temperatures ranging from cool mornings to warm afternoons across the region. Weather Forecast Today, November 18: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

