Weather Forecast Today, November 20: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
The IMD forecasts clear to partly cloudy skies across India on Thursday, November 20. Mumbai and Kolkata enjoy clear skies, Delhi sees moderate fog, and Chennai may witness isolated rain or thundershowers. Bengaluru and Hyderabad remain partly cloudy, Shimla mainly clear, with temperatures ranging from cool mornings to warm afternoons.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 20, 2025 05:00 AM IST
