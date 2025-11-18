According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience a bright and sunny day on Tuesday, November 18, with comfortable temperatures. For Delhi, the IMD said the mercury will continue to drop for a few days. However, there is no possibility of rain in Delhi. Meanwhile, Chennai braces for rain, especially in the early hours and into mid-morning, with clouds dominating later. Bengaluru sees a mix of cloud cover and scattered showers, and temperatures gently climb into the mid-20s °C. Over in Hyderabad, skies clear up by late morning, delivering a sunny and pleasant afternoon peaking near 27 °C. Chilly but hazy conditions prevail in Shimla, where daytime highs stay under 18 °C. Finally, Kolkata experiences a hazy but bright day, with the mercury rising to close to 28 °C. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 7 Districts Including Chennai As Low Pressure Area Strengthens in Bay of Bengal.

Mumbai Weather Today, November 18

Delhi Weather Today, November 18

Chennai Weather Today, November 18

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 18

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 18

Kolkata Weather Today, November 18

Shimla Weather Today, November 18

