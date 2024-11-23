Mumbai will experience scattered clouds with a temperature of 27.2°C, offering warm and pleasant conditions on November 23. Kolkata will have clear skies and a cooler day at 23.99°C, perfect for outdoor activities. Chennai will see broken clouds at 26.89°C, likely remaining humid. Bengaluru will have similar conditions with broken clouds and a mild 23.93°C. Hyderabad, too, will experience broken clouds and a cool 23.71°C. Ahmedabad will enjoy clear skies with a comfortable temperature of 25.71°C. Delhi will also have clear skies, making it a pleasant day at 22.6°C. Overall, a mix of clear and cloudy skies dominates the forecast.

