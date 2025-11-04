On Monday, November 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "Cyclone Alert" for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Officials said that the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify from November 4. On the other hand, weather forecasting agency Windy has predicted 0.2 to 0.7 mm of rainfall in Mumbai today, November 4, with no rain forecast for Delhi. Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to receive 0.6 mm and 0.2 to 0.7 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. While no rainfall has been projected for Kolkata, Hyderabad is likely to receive 0.5 to 0.6 mm of rain on November 4. That said, Windy has not predicted any rainfall for Shimla. Cyclone Montha: Depression From Cyclonic Storm Weakens Over Vidarbha, Triggers Heavy Rains in Telangana, Says IMD (Watch Videos).

