New Delhi, October 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the depression, which is the remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha, has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh. In a post on X, IMD stated, "The Depression [Remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Montha'] over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining Vidarbha moved north-northwestwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 30th October 2025."

"It is likely to move nearly northwards towards East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh and weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours," the IMD added. Meanwhile, the IMD also said that another depression persists over the east-central Arabian Sea. Cyclone Montha: IMD Issues Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Several Other States Till November 1, Check Full List.

Waterlogging Witnessed in Warangal Due to Cyclone Montha

#WATCH | Telangana: Due to the impact of cyclone Montha, severe waterlogging witnessed in Warangal amid heavy rainfall in the region. #CycloneMontha pic.twitter.com/0cbHJAwao3 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

Warangal Rains Update Drones used to supply drinking water and food to residents stranded in flooded localities Boats deployed to move residents to safe places CM Revanth Reddy said As Warangal faces heavy impact, HYDRAA rescue units to be deployed in critical areas. He Will… pic.twitter.com/NpPvuVpN9Z — Naveena (@TheNaveena) October 30, 2025

Depression From Cyclone Montha Weakens Over Vidarbha

(A) Well Marked Low Pressure area over east #Vidarbha and adjoining south #Chhattisgarh The #Well_Marked_Low Pressure Area [Remnant ofSevere Cyclonic Storm “#Montha”] over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh moved north-northwestwards and lay over the same region at… pic.twitter.com/0v2qrYLWI3 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 30, 2025

"The Depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved westwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 30th October 2025, over the same region, near latitude 17.9°N & longitude 68.2°E, about 400 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 510 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 660 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa). It is likely to move nearly westwards across Eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 36 hours," IMD said. Cyclone Montha: IMD Issues Red Alert in Telangana As Heavy Rain Continues Under Impact of Cyclonic Storm.

Telangana continued to experience the impact of Cyclone Montha. Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha said that heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in parts of the state.

"Cyclone 'Montha' and heavy rainfall have caused heavy flooding in Telangana, particularly affecting colonies and roads. Despite efforts to evacuate, many residents remain stranded and refuse to leave their homes," Konda Surekha told ANI.

Cyclone Montha brought heavy rainfall to several parts of Telangana, including Warangal and Hyderabad, causing traffic congestion in areas such as Habsiguda. In view of the heavy rains, the Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including government, aided, and privately managed schools, on Wednesday.