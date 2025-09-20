The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued has predicted widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, warning thunderstorms and moderate to heavy showers in several districts of the state till September 23. The weather agency has also issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts for today, September 20. While Mumbai is projected to receive 0.3 to 1.9 mm of rainfall for Saturday, Delhi is unlikely to receive any rain. According to weather forecasting service Windy, Chennai is expected to witness 0.9 to 13 m of rain whereas Bengaluru will see light to moderate showers. Telangana's capital city Hyderabad is forecasted to witness 0.3 to 4 m of raifall with 0.4 to 3.5 mm of rainfall in Kolkata on September 20. On the other hand, Shimla is expected to observe light showers of 0.44 on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Severe Flooding and Destruction in Thach Village After Cloudburst Strikes Kinnaur District (See Pics and Videos).

