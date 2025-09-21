Monsoon showers continue to influence city weather on Sunday, September 21, with varying rainfall and temperatures across India. Mumbai may see one or two spells of rain or thundershowers under partly cloudy skies, while Delhi remains mostly clear. Chennai faces the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms amid partly cloudy conditions. Bengaluru is likely to experience moderate rain under generally cloudy skies, and Hyderabad may witness a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Shimla remains partly cloudy, and Kolkata is expected to have thunderstorms with rain, keeping temperatures moderate across the region. Weather Forecast Today, September 20: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

