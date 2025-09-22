As the week begins on Monday, September 22, weather conditions vary across major Indian cities, according to the IMD. Mumbai may experience moderate rain or thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies, while Delhi enjoys a mainly clear sky. Chennai sees light rain amid generally cloudy conditions, and Bengaluru and Hyderabad could witness one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Shimla remains partly cloudy, and Kolkata is forecast to have cloudy skies with occasional rain or thundershowers. Temperatures remain moderate across the region. Weather Forecast Today, September 21: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.
