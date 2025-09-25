The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts for today, September 25, predicting moderate rainfall in the three districts of Maharashtra. Mumbai is expected to witness 0.3 to 0.8 mm of rainfall, with no rain predicted for Delhi on Thursday. On the other hand, Chennai is likely to receive light showers with 0.2 to 2.2 mm of rainfall predicted for Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru. Weather forecasting service Windy has predicted light rain in Hyderabad and 0.2 to 3.3 mm of rain in Kolkata on September 25. That said, Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla is forecasted to experience 0.4 to 2.3 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Mumbai Rain Prediction-Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane As They Brace for Heavy Rainfall Over Weekend; Check Dates.

Mumbai Weather Today, September 25

Delhi Weather Today, September 25

Chennai Weather Today, September 25

Bengaluru Weather Today, September 25

Hyderabad Weather Today, September 25

Kolkata Weather Today, September 25

Shimla Weather Today, September 25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)