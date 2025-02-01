On February 1, 2025, major cities in India will experience warm and hazy weather conditions. Mumbai will see hazy sunshine with temperatures around 30°C. Kolkata is expected to remain hazy, with temperatures reaching 31°C, while Delhi will continue to face very unhealthy air quality, with temperatures around 27°C. Chennai will be humid, with a high of 33°C. Bengaluru will experience hazy sunshine with temperatures around 31°C, and Hyderabad will see hazy conditions with a high of 35°C. Overall, it will be a warm and hazy day, with air quality concerns in cities like Delhi and Kolkata. Weather Forecast Today, January 31: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

