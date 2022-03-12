A massive fire has broken out at a godown in the Tangra area of Kolkata. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway.

Check Tweet:

West Bengal | A massive fire breaks out at a godown in the Tangra area of Kolkata. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/d1qdCRgmcX — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)