Mourning the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a half-day holiday on Monday in her honour. The Chief Minister called herself a fan of the singing legend and said she was mesmerised by Mangeshkar's voice. "I pay my heartfelt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. While offering my sincerest condolences to her family and the billions of admirers that she leaves behind all over the world, I express my deepest sadness at the demise of the genius that the Nightingale of India truly was," the chief minister tweeted.

See Tweet:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced to play songs of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar at every public spot, govt installation and traffic signals for the next 15 days. — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)