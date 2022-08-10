India had a great outing at the Commonwealth Esports Championships as well as the Dota 2 team won a bronze medal at the event. Team captain Moin Ejaz received a grand welcome in West Bengal as he arrived from Birmingham. 'I will try for gold next year' said Ejaz

West Bengal | DOTA 2 team captain Moin Ejaz arrives in Kolkata from Birmingham, UK after the completion of #CommonwealthGames2022 I am very happy with the kind of support people have given to me during CWG. I got bronze this time, but will try for gold next year: Moeen Ijaz pic.twitter.com/GXZipNA1SX — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

