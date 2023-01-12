Massive fire has broken out in Kolkata’s Jhupri Market. Police and fire tenders are present on the spot and are trying to douse the flames. Details on casualties are yet to be ascertained. Further information is awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Inside Building in Vikaspuri Area, Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Video)

Kolkata Fire:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Jhupri Market, Kolkata; police and fire tenders are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/E2LutX7CP1 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)