A team of the Kolkata Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested vlogger Roddur Roy from Goa on charges of abusing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Roy hurled a barrage of abuses at the CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, and other TMC leaders, blaming the ruling party for the alleged mismanagement at singer KK's last concert at Nazrul Mancha.

Check Tweet:

