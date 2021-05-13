West Bengal: People Block Path of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's Car, Raise Slogans in Cooch Behar's Dinhata:

#WATCH | West Bengal: A group of people block the path of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's car and raise slogans in Dinhata, Cooch Behar. The Governor is visiting the post-poll violence-affected areas of the district. pic.twitter.com/ceZtbFCaAg — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

