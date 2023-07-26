Authorities in Birbhum district, West Bengal, received information about a possible crude bomb in Ananda Gram Panchayat, Siuri police station area. In response to the alert, police and a Bomb Disposal Squad swiftly reached the spot to inspect the situation. A video shared by ANI shows police officers and the bomb disposal team carefully examining the area where the supposed crude bomb was located. Further details on the incident are awaited as the situation is under investigation and being closely monitored by authorities. Bomb Threat Call: Mumbai Joint Police Commissioner Gets Call Threatening Blast in Mira-Bhayander.

Crude Bomb Alert in Birbhum, West Bengal

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police received information about a crude bomb in Ananda Gram Panchayat under the Siuri police station area of Birbhum district. Police and Bomb Disposal Squad are present on the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/6vo1onhrjF — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)