The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has taken cognizance of the viral video of the fight between passengers on a Thai Smile Airlines Flight from Bangkok to India. In the viral video, two persons are seen indulging in an argument. Suddenly a group of passengers started physically attacking a passenger. DG BCAS Zulfiquar Hasan said "We've taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. Further action to be taken." Fight Breaks Out Between Passengers in Thai Smile Airlines Flight From Bangkok to India; Blow Punches and Slaps to Each Other (Watch Video).

BCAS Takes Cognizance of Viral Video:

We've taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. Further action to be taken: Zulfiquar Hasan, DG BCAS — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

Fight Breaks Out Between Passengers in Thai Smile Airlines:

#AirRage Video of a fight between pax that broke out on @ThaiSmileAirway flight Reportedly on a Bangkok-India flight of Dec 27 pic.twitter.com/qyGJdaWXxC — Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) December 28, 2022

