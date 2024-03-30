Judge BV Nagarathna of the Supreme Court, who had ruled against demonetisation on January 2 of last year, questioned how black money was eliminated given that throughout the procedure, 98% of the cash was returned to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Supreme Court justice made the statement during a speech on Saturday, on March 30, 2024, at NALSAR University of Law's Constitution Conference 2024, which was held in Hyderabad as part of the university's introduction programme, according to Live Law. Common man's predicament really stirred me, she further added on her dissent in demonetisation case. Demonetisation Was Well Thought Out Conspiracy To Destroy Employment, To Break Unorganised Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi on Seventh Anniversary of Note Ban.

Supreme Court's Justice BV Nagarathna on Demonetisation

नोटबंदी काले धन को सफेद बनाने का तरीका था. नोटबंदी के बाद अगर 98% करंसी वापस आ गई तो काला धन कहां गया? ये बात सुप्रीम कोर्ट की जस्टिस बी.वी. नागरत्ना ने कही है. जस्टिस नागरत्ना ने कहा- वह नोटबंदी के बाद आम आदमी की दुर्दशा से व्यथित थीं. इस बयान से साफ है कि नोटबंदी मोदी सरकार… pic.twitter.com/NpDXSWxVma — Congress (@INCIndia) March 30, 2024

"Common man's predicament really stirred me": Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna on her dissent in Demonetisation case#SupremeCourt #Demonetisation Read full story: https://t.co/fYqLDKwOww pic.twitter.com/7b34EamTGE — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)