Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 29) commented, "Wonderful news" upon the post shared by the Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, that four cubs were born to three-year-old Cheetah, 'Siyaya', who was translocated to India from Namibia on September 17, 2022. Ever since she came to India, she has been staying at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, and the cubs were also born there. Madhya Pradesh: Female Cheetah 'Shasha' Brought From Namibia to Kuno National Park Dies of Kidney Ailment (See Pic).

Four Cubs Born To Female Cheetah Translocated To India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)