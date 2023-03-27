In an unfortunate incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a female Cheetah 'Shasha' that was brought from Namibia to India died recently. According to reports, the female Cheetah 'Shasha' was brought from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on December 22. The big cat has passed away. As per reports, cheetah Shasha was suffering from a kidney infection before she was brought to India. MP: Female Cheetah Brought from Namibia Falls Ill, Suffers from Kidney Problem.

Cheetah 'Shasha' Brought From Namibia to India Dies

A female Cheetah 'Shasha' brought from Namibia to MP's Kuno National Park on December 22, has died. It was found that cheetah Shasha was suffering from a kidney infection before she was brought to India. pic.twitter.com/2VtAvchrNL — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

