In commemoration of World Tribal Day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, on August 9. The event, which is to be held in the tribal-dominant district at the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, highlights the party's focus on connecting with and addressing the concerns of tribal communities. Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Membership Restored: INDIA MPs Share Sweets, Congress Workers Break Into Celebration (Watch Videos).

Rahul Gandhi To Address Banswara Rally on August 9

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to address a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan on August 9 World Tribal Day. The rally will be held in the tribal-dominating district located at the border of Rajasthan and Gujarat. — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)