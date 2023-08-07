Members and supporters of the Congress party celebrated with dhols and drummers outside 10 Janpath in Delhi after Lok Sabha Secretariat restored membership of party leader Rahul Gandhi. INDIA bloc MPs also shared sweets with each other shortly after Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the lower house in March 2023 after a court convicted him in the Modi surname defamation case. The Supreme Court on August 4 put a stay on his conviction. Rahul Gandhi Is MP Again: Congress Leader's Lok Sabha Membership Restored After Supreme Court's Stay on His Conviction in Modi Surname Remark Case.

INDIA Bloc MPs Share Sweets After Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Membership Restored:

#WATCH | I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders celebrate following restoration of Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/vaVwBcreYM — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

Congress Workers Break Into Celebration:

#WATCH | Celebrations underway outside 10 Janpath in Delhi as Lok Sabha Secretariat restores Lok Sabha membership of party leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/piqBayhKWS — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

