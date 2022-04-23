Wrestler Ravi Dahiya continued to shine as he won a gold medal in the 57kg at the Asian Wrestling Championships final in Mongolia on Saturday, April 23. Dahiya outclassed Kazakhstan's Kalzhan Rakhat 12-2 to get to the top prize. He became the first Indian to win three consecutive gold medals at the competition.

