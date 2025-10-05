A chilling murder case from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, has been solved two years after a woman’s disappearance. Police recovered the skeleton of 30-year-old Sonam from a well on Friday, revealing she was killed by her lover, Maseedul, along with his brother and father. The relationship began in February 2023 after Sonam accidentally dialed Maseedul’s number, leading to a secret affair despite both being married. Sonam went missing on August 6, 2023, and was later found to have been living with Maseedul. Following a heated argument, he and his family allegedly strangled her and dumped her body in a well. Two accused—his father Ayub and brother Shamsheedul—have been arrested, while Maseedul remains absconding. Police recovered Sonam’s clothes, sandals, and hair clip from the site. Kanpur: BJP Leader Brandishes Gun, Threatens Man During Ramleela Event; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Hardoi Murder Mystery Solved After Two Years

थाना संडीला पुलिस द्वारा वर्ष-2023 में एक महिला का अपहरण कर हत्या करने तथा शव को छिपाने की घटना का सफल अनावरण करते हुए 02 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार करने के संबंध में- pic.twitter.com/3qwX2pErF6 — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Hardoi Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

