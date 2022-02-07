Haridwar session court has granted bail to Yati Narsinghanand and Jitendra Narayan who was arrested in connection with the hate speeches against Muslims, delivered at the ‘Dharam Sansad’ event organised in Haridwar. On 16 January, a Haridwar court had sent Narsinghanand to a 14-day judicial custody.

See Tweet:

Haridwar Sessions Court grants bail to Yati Narsinghanand in the case alleginghate speech in Haridwar Dharm Sansad.#YatiNarsinghanand pic.twitter.com/GXpzsOrZ7d — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 7, 2022

