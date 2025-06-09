Today, June 9, the Kolkata police arrested Wajahat Khan Qadri (Wazahat Khan) for allegedly spreading hate speech and hurting religious sentiments on social media. He was arrested after a case was filed against him at the Golf Green Police Station. It is worth noting that Wazahat Khan is the same person who had filed a complaint against influencer and law student Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested later. It is learnt that Khan was this evening near the Amherst Street Police Station. Calcutta HC Grants Interim Bail to Law Student Sharmistha Panoli, Father Expresses Happiness.

Wazahat Khan (Wajahat Khan Qadri) Arrested for Allegedly Spreading Hate Speech

#BREAKING Wazahat Khan was arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly spreading hate speech and hurting religious sentiments on social media. A case was filed at Golf Green Police Station. Earlier, he had filed a complaint against Sharmistha Panoli. The arrest took place this… pic.twitter.com/soj8CV4Z3Y — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)