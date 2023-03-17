A day after a man ran his vehicle on the platform of the railway station in Agra in a bid to create social media content, a similar incident has been reported in Mumbai, where two YouTubers drove their car over expressway divider. The Mumbai police took cognizance of the matter after a Twitter user shared the video of the incident on Friday. Man Drives Car on Agra Cantt Railway Platform to Make Instagram Reel, Booked After Video and Pics Go Viral.

YouTubers Drive Car on Expressway Divider:

We have informed traffic branch. @MTPHereToHelp — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 17, 2023

