The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked the man who had used Agra Cantt Railway Station's platform to drive his car in a recently surfaced video. The man, identified as Sunil Kumar, reportedly attempted the act in a bid to create viral social media reel. The latter has been booked for violating Sections 159 and 147 of the Railway Act. Uttar Pradesh: Man Snatches Chain From Woman Sitting Outside Her House in Ghaziabad, Police Launch Probe After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Video of Man Driving Car on Agra Cantt Railway Platform:

UP | Video of a car being driven on the platform of Agra Cantt railway station went viral Incident took place on March 8 at 11:30 pm due to a lapse in security. We're taking strict actions in this matter: Prashasti Srivastava, Divisional Commercial Manager, Agra Division (15.03) pic.twitter.com/U9ke8gz3Wa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2023

